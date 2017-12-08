× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/8/17: Top Tweets of 2017, Holiday Parties, and the Chamber of Commerce

On today’s Wintrust Business Lunch with Steve Bertrand, Steve chats with Andrea Hanis from Blue Sky Innovation about the tech companies making headlines and Twitter’s list of the top tweets of 2017.

Tom Gimbel stops by to discuss the topic of office holiday parties and whether or not they still have a place in the workplace.

CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Jack Lavin talks about transitioning into his position and what we can look forward to in Chicago business in the new year.

Finally, Steve caps it off with entertainment guru “Front Row” Phyllis as she lists the best holiday events to attend this holiday season.