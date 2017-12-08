The Steve Cochran Show in La Grange for Hometown Voices

The Allstate Hometown Voices Tour takes The Steve Cochran Show to Horton’s Home Lighting in La Grange. This stop on the Hometown Voices Tour is presented by Allstate agent Madeline LoPresti, who frequently volunteers her time at the Hinsdale Humane Society taking care of animals without homes. She joins Steve and the gang, along with her long haired chihuahua Charles, to present a donation to the Hinsdale Humane Society on behalf of the Allstate Foundation.

