This illustration shows a Bitcoin sign in Hong Kong on August 3, 2016.
A major Hong Kong-based Bitcoin exchange has suspended trading after 65 million USD in the virtual unit was reportedly stolen by hackers -- sending the digital currency plunging more than 20 percent. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP/Getty Images)
The Opening Bell 12/8/17: Bitcoin and Brexit
Steve Grzanich opens the show with regular Friday guest, Paul Nolte (the senior Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) who is in studio. They chat about the news surrounding bitcoin and the jobs report. Later on, Steve talks to Business Airline Analyst at Skift, Brian Summers.