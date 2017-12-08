× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.08.17: “Let Trump Be Trump,” Bitcoin, CPS CEO Forrest Claypool

John kicks off this Friday’s show with a short reading from Let Trump Be Trump by Corey Lewandowski. Then, John ponders reasoning for the amount of bonus monetary motivation with which Toys R Us is hoping to compensate its executives. Then, Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino explains the spike in Bitcoin shares. Chicago Board of Education Inspector General Nicholas Schuler tells John why he determined Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool should be terminated. That’s just moments before learning of Claypool’s announcement, on which Schuler joins John again moments later to comment. Finally, John hosts our weekly Bright Side segment, when we hear what’s making you smile.