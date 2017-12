× Svengoolie aka Rich Koz aka Sven-ta Claus!

For 11 months of the year he goes by Svengoolie but in December he becomes Sventa Claus! The great Rich Koz previews some of his upcoming appearances in this conversation with Nick Digilio.

