Steve Dale’s Other World | Tim Grover: Relentless with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and more

Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable, a conversation with the trainer of athletic superstars including Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwayne Wade and so many others. We talk about what makes a superstar. It turns out that it is more than raw talent that separates greats from true greatness.

We talk about more than athletics, and Tim Grover’s book is more than about athletes, it’s about life. How to achieve your best, the best you can be. And how to achieve goals in life, from losing weight to building a career to running a marathon. If there are secrets to reaching these accomplishments, Grover reveals what they are. And he drops from pretty nifty true to life phrasing too, “Anyone can start something, but few can finish” is one of the pearls of wisdom he drops.