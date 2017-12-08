× Roe Conn Full Show (12/8/17): United Center remote, Da Coach and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna for Friday, December 8th, 2017:

The crew broadcasts live from the United Center ahead of the Blackhawks’ game against the Buffalo Sabres. Guests include: Former chairman of the Republican Party Michael Steele; Senior Vice President at Westwood in Dallas, Susan Schmidt; WGN TV’s Tom Skilling; former Bears head coach, Mike Ditka; Executive Chef for Levy Restaurants the United Center, Mike Arcomone; and Blackhawks legend and hockey hall of famer, Tony Esposito. There’s also an epic edition of the Top 5 at 5, Kevin’s roommate stops by, and more!

