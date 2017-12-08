× Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino: “I think the technology behind bitcoin is something that is lasting”

Bitcoin shares sustained a 35% increase over the last 72 hours, with a trade price that rose from September’s $3,000 value, up past its $19,000 value yesterday. Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino predicts where Bitcoin cash will be after institutions sells it, in preference of a hedge.