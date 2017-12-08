Coins are displayed next to a Bitcoin ATM in Hong Kong, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Bitcoin is the world's most popular virtual currency. Such currencies are not tied to a bank or government and allow users to spend money anonymously. They are basically lines of computer code that are digitally signed each time they are traded. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino: “I think the technology behind bitcoin is something that is lasting”
Bitcoin shares sustained a 35% increase over the last 72 hours, with a trade price that rose from September’s $3,000 value, up past its $19,000 value yesterday. Path Trading Partners Chief Market Strategist Bob Iaccino predicts where Bitcoin cash will be after institutions sells it, in preference of a hedge.