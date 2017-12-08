Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: December 8

Posted 1:05 AM, December 8, 2017, by , Updated at 01:00PM, December 8, 2017
California, TIME Person of the Year, Computer Science Education Week, Keto Diet, Spotify Wrapped, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Google

Google Trends (Photo Courtesy of Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Barr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube music video.

