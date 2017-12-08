Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a safety clinic hosted by the NFL and the Chicago Bears for mothers of youth football players, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2013, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Andrew A. Nelles)
Dr. Oz says sleep is the key
The one and only Dr. Oz joined Pete McMurray (filling in for Steve Cochran) to discuss his new book ‘Food Can Fix It.’ The doc gave us several tips, but says sleep is the best thing for your overall health.