Chicago Board of Education Inspector General Nicholas Schuler before – and after – CEO Forrest Claypool's announcement

Chicago Board of Education Inspector General Nicholas Schuler backs his argument that Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool should be terminated. And, Nicholas tells John what it would mean to his efforts in the investigation if Claypool keeps his job for his otherwise good pattern of work.

Then, Nicholas joins John again just minutes later, to discuss the news of Claypool’s imminent announcement.