FILE - In this July 16, 2015, file photo, Chicago Public Schools District CEO Forrest Claypool listens to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a news conference in Chicago. Chicago school officials said Tuesday Feb. 2, 2016, they're ready to cut $100 million from school budgets and force teachers to pay more pension costs after the teachers' union rejected the latest offer in contentious contract negotiations that have lasted over a year. Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis shot back, calling the district's announcement the "latest act of war." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Chicago Board of Education Inspector General Nicholas Schuler before – and after – CEO Forrest Claypool’s announcement
FILE - In this July 16, 2015, file photo, Chicago Public Schools District CEO Forrest Claypool listens to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a news conference in Chicago. Chicago school officials said Tuesday Feb. 2, 2016, they're ready to cut $100 million from school budgets and force teachers to pay more pension costs after the teachers' union rejected the latest offer in contentious contract negotiations that have lasted over a year. Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis shot back, calling the district's announcement the "latest act of war." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Chicago Board of Education Inspector General Nicholas Schuler backs his argument that Chicago Public Schools CEO Forrest Claypool should be terminated. And, Nicholas tells John what it would mean to his efforts in the investigation if Claypool keeps his job for his otherwise good pattern of work.
Then, Nicholas joins John again just minutes later, to discuss the news of Claypool’s imminent announcement.