Wow Bao's Hot Asian Buns, New Show "Fade", Giant Steps, Athletico and "Itunes Psychic" Dr. Lars Dingman! | Full Show (Dec 6th)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (Dec 6th) We welcome President of Wow Bao, Geoff Alexander who is bringing Wow Bao into 2018 with a fully automated store. Wow Bao‘s hot Asian buns have been delighting Chicagoan’s for years now and now you’ll be able to take your dining experience to the next level! Listen in Patti interviews Geoff about his life, career and where he’s taking Wow Bao in the future. And finally, we bring on the world renown Itunes Psychic, Dr Lars Dingman who takes listener calls. All this and more on Pretty Late!

