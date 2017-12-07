× World-renowned wildlife photographer David Yarrow: “My goal is to take four good pictures a year”

Artist, philanthropist, author, conservationist and photographer David Yarrow joins Justin to talk about his amazing career, starting off his career as a sports photographer, when he decided to make the transition to wildlife photography, how he prepared himself to take on the challenge of wildlife photography, his process of taking pictures of wild animals, the importance of capturing the eyes of an animal, the goal of taking four good pictures a year, how he chooses the location to photograph his subjects, what he plans to do next, his 2016 book, “Wild Encounters” and his current exhibition at the Hilton-Asmus Contemporary art gallery.

