× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/7/17: Lake Geneva, FB Top Place To Work, & Corporate Holiday Greetings

Lake Geneva is a popular spot for a summer getaway for Midwesterners, but additionally to a high profile Los Angeles resident. Steve chatted with Dennis Rodkin about a 40,000 square foot mansion that is going through some changes. Bill Geiger joined the program to remind listeners that a 401K is not a retirement plan, Ian Sherr sorted out the difficulties YouTube, Google, and Amazon are going through, while Ilyce Glink shared the correct way for companies to reach out during the holidays.