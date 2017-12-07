The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Arts Players present: “3 And 9 Bears, Bears Buffoons”
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Arts Players present:3 And 9, Bears Buffoons
Following another emBEARassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes’ Brian Althimer was inspired to vent his frustration with the Chicago Bears’ with a 99 Luftballons inspired Bears ode. Enjoy.
