The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Arts Players present: “3 And 9 Bears, Bears Buffoons”

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Arts Players present:3 And 9, Bears Buffoons

Following another emBEARassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes’ Brian Althimer was inspired to vent his frustration with the Chicago Bears’ with a 99 Luftballons inspired Bears ode. Enjoy.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3434716/3434716_2017-12-05-200716.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

