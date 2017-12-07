The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Arts Players present: “3 And 9 Bears, Bears Buffoons”

Posted 1:56 PM, December 7, 2017, by , Updated at 01:55PM, December 7, 2017

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 03: Head coach John Fox of the Chicago Bears argues with referees during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on December 3, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The 49ers defetaed the Bears 15-14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes Mighty Arts Players present:3 And 9, Bears Buffoons

Following another emBEARassing loss to the San Francisco 49ers, The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes’ Brian Althimer was inspired to vent his frustration with the Chicago Bears’ with a 99 Luftballons inspired Bears ode. Enjoy.

