× The Opening Bell 12/7/17: The Best Hotel Loyalty Programs in the World

One of the biggest financial decision to make is invest in real estate, but is it too late to jump in before the end of the year? Steve chatted with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (Vice President and Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank specializing in Construction Loans, Jumbo Mortgages and Refinancing), to chat about where the real estate industry stands before 2018. As the travel season is in full swing, Nick Ewen (Analyst at ThePointsGuy.com) detailed the top 10 hotel loyalty programs across the globe and the most important tip for consumers to avoid throwing away money when traveling.