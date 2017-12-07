× The Mincing Rascals 12.07.17: Cook County property tax assessment, Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks, Al Franken resigns, President Trump slurs

They begin by discussing the holes in Joseph Berrios’s system of property tax assessments. They wonder if Chance the Rapper could be “grandstanding” in his donations to Chicago Public Schools, following one he encouraged from Google. Then, the Rascals theorize that Al Franken has resigned to boost the image of the Democratic Party. Finally, they discuss possible reasons for President Trump’s conspicuously slurred speech yesterday, as he declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

John recommends that you listen to some Christmas music from The Blenders

Scott recommends Author Walter Borneman's Polk: The Man Who Transformed the Presidency and America, a biography of James Polk, as a start in learning about presidents you forgot about.