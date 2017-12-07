× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.07.17: Cook County Assessor’s Office, Jerusalem is the capital, Chance the Rapper’s Night at the Museum, Al Franken resigns

Al Franken has resigned from the senate after an 8th allegation of sexual assault was made against him. John’s old colleague and friend, Jordana Green of WCCO in Minneapolis, joins the show to explain his decision. Plus, John reconnects with ProPublica Illinois Reporter Jason Grotto, who continues to write about the discrepancies in Cook County’s property tax assessments. Consul for Public Affairs at the Midwest Consulate General of Israel, Moran Birman, tells John what President Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem yesterday means to the relationship between Israelis and Palestinians. And, John gives away four Lou Malnati’s gift cards to be used for the loved ones of our listeners. Tune back in next Thursday for another Home for the Holidays segment.