The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-7-17

We have another incredible show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with legendary actor Gary Oldman about his tremendous performance as Winston Churchill in the new film, “Darkest Hour,” sports radio icon Terry Boers talks about his illustrious career and new book, “The Score of a Lifetime: 25 Years Talking Chicago Sports,” world-renowned wildlife photographer David Yarrow tells us about the challenges of taking pictures of wild animals and his current exhibition at the Hilton-Asmus Contemporary art gallery and we end the show getting in the spirit of Christmas as producer Pete presents some of the fun things to do in Chicago during the holidays.

