× The Carry Out 12-7-17: “If the season ended today the Bears would get the 6th pick in next year’s draft so they have to get back to practice and focus on losing out”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Senator Al Franken announcing his resignation, Arizona Congressman Trent Franks resigning over sexual harassment allegations, the government avoiding a shutdown, former police superintendent Garry McCarthy eyeing a run for mayor, a CPS watchdog saying CPS chief Forrest Claypool lied during an ethics probe, rideshare companies announcing the most popular destinations for 2017, the Bulls, Blackhawks and Bears being a collective 0-20 in the last two weeks, the Cubs signing Rockies starting pitcher Tyler Chatwood and TBOX 2017 taking over Wrigleyville this weekend.

