Steve Cochran Full Show 11.07.17: Cheers Mark!

We covered a lot of things today but the most important thing worth mentioning was that our friend, Mark Suppelsa, sat in for the morning and shared his thoughts on the current news climate and the things he will miss in retirement. Another friend of the show, Anne Johnsos, stopped by the studio to talk about here new adorable book Potty-Mouthed, which you can get HERE. Speaking of books, Ginger Zee called in to talk about her new book Natural Disaster. Enjoy your next chapter, Mark!