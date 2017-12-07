In the era of big box stores, Internet shopping, and the closure of large department stores, WGN’s Kim Gordon looks at a unique piece of the business community, the small business. Owning a small business can be financially risky and all-encompassing, and the report looks at the motivation behind being your own boss. And finally, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday all having come and gone, how does the holiday shopping season affect the bottom line of a small business?

Kim Gordon rides a Modobag, from one of the small businesses profiled in her report “Small Business in the Big City.”

