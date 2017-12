× Rick Kogan Full Show 12.7.17

Rick Kogan (filling in for Bill and Wendy) starts the show out in studio with Dave Samber of the Polo Cafe. They talk about Bridgeport, food, and life. Then, Jeremy McCarter, joins the show to talk about his books “Hamilton: The Revolution” and “The Young Radicals” and his new non-profit production company, the Make-Believe Association.