Radio icon Terry Boers: "The personal connection of radio is really something"

Sports radio royalty Terry Boers joins Justin to discuss his new book, “The Score of a Lifetime: 25 Years Talking Chicago Sports.” Terry talks about why he decided to write a memoir, his long career in print journalism including his time at the Sun-Times, covering the Chicago Bulls in the early years of Michael Jordan, making the transition from beat reporter to columnist, his relationship with Chicago sports legends Ron Santo and Mike Ditka, why he decided to give sports radio a try, the early days of WSCR, the struggle of dealing with failure, when he realized that sports radio was here to stay, the impact that “Boers and Bernstein” had on the sports media landscape in Chicago, dealing with health issues and cancer and the legacy he leaves behind at The Score.

