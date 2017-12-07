× ProPublica Reporter Jason Grotto: “We ended up suing the assessor to get some of the information”

Jason Grotto is formerly an investigative reporter of Chicago Tribune, and is now working at ProPublica Illinois, continuously investigating the flaws in Cook County property tax assessments. One of those flaws is that the Cook County Assessor’s Office failed to correlate rising selling prices with property tax rates. One listener theorizes on what factors created a spike in taxes, and Jason responds.

Listen to our initial conversations over Jason’s property tax findings, which began over the summer.