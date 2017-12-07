× Paul Lisnek’s – “Behind the Curtain”: Julia Child Photography portrait, Navy Pier’s Winter Wonderfest and Jess Godwin’s Performance to help CPS

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to look at a new photographic book about the life of Paul and Julia Child. In addition to Julia’s fame as a chef, Paul was quite the photographer, capturing their early years together.

Then, the fun of Winter Wonderfest at Navy Pier along with heated gondolas in the Ferris Wheel, and then an exciting performance schedule this week by Singer/Songwriter/Actress Jess Godwin at the Athenaeum Theatre in the City, with an amazing performance to benefit several CPS schools.