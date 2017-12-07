× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 136: Week 14 Bears, NFL Preview

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns take a last look at the Bears’ ugly loss to San Francisco. Is it too early to start talking about the NFL Draft? The guys make bold predictions for Sunday’s game in Cincinnati, and have some fun with a locker room exchange between a reporter and offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains. All of your favorite segments are included: “What Does the Fox Say?”, voicemails and picking games against the spread. Listen below!

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes!