× City Club of Chicago: Martin Nesbitt, Chairman of The Obama Foundation

December 7, 2017

Martin Nesbitt

Martin H. Nesbitt serves as Co-CEO of The Vistria Group, LLC, a Chicago-based investment company focused on the education, healthcare and financial services industries. Prior to co-founding Vistria, Nesbitt served as CEO of The Parking Spot, an owner and operator of off-airport parking facilities. He conceptualized and co-founded the Parking Spot and was responsible for running all strategic and operating aspects of the Company. Nesbitt sold the Company in 2011 for $370 million. Prior to launching the Parking Spot, Nesbitt was an officer of the Pritzker Realty Group, L.P.

Prior to joining Pritzker, Nesbitt was an Investment Manager at LaSalle Partners with a variety of responsibilities including investment management for regional retail properties and management and leasing for office projects and parking.

He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Jones Lang LaSalle, Norfolk Southern Corporation and American Airlines Group. Nesbitt is a Trustee of Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art and serves as Chairman of the Barack Obama Foundation. He is former Chairman of the Board of the Chicago Housing Authority and a former board member of the Chicago 2016 Olympic Committee. He served as treasurer of President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.

Nesbitt has an MBA degree from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree and honorary doctorate from Albion College, Albion, Michigan.