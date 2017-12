× Chance the Rapper’s SocialWorks: It’s not about the gift you receive; it’s about the person who provided it

Chance the Rapper co-founded a charity named SocialWorks, which Google helped donate $1.5 million to Chicago school kids Wednesday. Deputy Director Nick Heineman joins John to explain why Chance is interested and invested in this cause. Plus, he tells John all about SocialWorks’ upcoming A Night at the Museum.