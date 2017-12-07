× Blackhawks Postgame Plus: Defenseman Jan Rutta

Chris Boden sits down for a one-on-one with Blackhawks defenseman Jan Rutta, who talks about rising to the challenge to prove he belongs with the Blackhawks in the first quarter of the season, establishing a rapport with his roommate and blue line partner Gustav Forsling, modeling his game after Peter Forsberg when he played forward as a kid, and more.