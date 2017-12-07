GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 21: Jan Rutta #44 of the Chicago Blackhawks in action during the second period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on October 21, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Blackhawks defeated the Coyotes 4-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Postgame Plus: Defenseman Jan Rutta
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 21: Jan Rutta #44 of the Chicago Blackhawks in action during the second period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on October 21, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Blackhawks defeated the Coyotes 4-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Chris Boden sits down for a one-on-one with Blackhawks defenseman Jan Rutta, who talks about rising to the challenge to prove he belongs with the Blackhawks in the first quarter of the season, establishing a rapport with his roommate and blue line partner Gustav Forsling, modeling his game after Peter Forsberg when he played forward as a kid, and more.