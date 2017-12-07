Award-winning actor Gary Oldman: “One of the secrets of acting is being able to forget everything else”

Posted 8:30 PM, December 7, 2017

Actor Gary Oldman attends a Focus Features luncheon and studio program celebrating 15 Years during CinemaCon at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The tremendous actor Gary Oldman joins Justin to discuss his latest film, “Darkest Hour.” Gary talks about what drew him to play such a larger-than-life character like Winston Churchill, what he knew about Winston Churchill and the politics surrounding him, the challenge of playing such a well known figure and the focus that is required to play such a transformative role.

