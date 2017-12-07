× Award-winning actor Gary Oldman: “One of the secrets of acting is being able to forget everything else”

The tremendous actor Gary Oldman joins Justin to discuss his latest film, “Darkest Hour.” Gary talks about what drew him to play such a larger-than-life character like Winston Churchill, what he knew about Winston Churchill and the politics surrounding him, the challenge of playing such a well known figure and the focus that is required to play such a transformative role.

