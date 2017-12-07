× Associated Bank Thought Leader: John Horton

As the year comes to a close, the real estate industry is uncertain how things will settle from the tax bill still up in the air, to mortgage rates jumping up and down. Steve sat down with this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, John Horton (Vice President and Sr. Lending Manager at Associated Bank specializing in Construction Loans, Jumbo Mortgages and Refinancing), to talk about the check list for potential and current home owners that are looking to start 2018 on the right foot.