× What does local food actually mean? This startup had to find out

FarmLogix CEO Linda Mallers is on a mission to make food commerce more transparent. Mallers is following the consumer-driven change in the food industry and helping distributors meet it. It was challenging to find interest in her startup at the get go, but Mallers found a way to break through.

