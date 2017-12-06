× Top Five@5 (12/6/17): Steve Bannon goes after Mitt Romney, President Trump’s Israel announcement raises dental questions, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 6th, 2017:

While campaigning for Roy Moore- Steve Bannon attacked Mitt Romney’s lack of military service, the internet is questioning why President Trump’s speech was impeded during his announcement that the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Colin Kaepernick talks about his legacy after being awarded Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, Stephen Colbert has some ideas for Russian athletes being forced to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics under a neutral flag, and Lavar Ball explains to CNN’s Chris Cuomo why he pulled his son out UCLA.

[http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3435300/3435300_2017-12-06-195500.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3]

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​