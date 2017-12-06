Top Five@5 (12/6/17): Steve Bannon goes after Mitt Romney, President Trump’s Israel announcement raises dental questions, and more…

Posted 7:50 PM, December 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:58PM, December 7, 2017

US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, December 6th, 2017:
While campaigning for Roy Moore- Steve Bannon attacked Mitt Romney’s lack of military service, the internet is questioning why President Trump’s speech was impeded during his announcement that the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Colin Kaepernick talks about his legacy after being awarded Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, Stephen Colbert has some ideas for Russian athletes being forced to participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics under a neutral flag, and Lavar Ball explains to CNN’s Chris Cuomo why he pulled his son out UCLA.

