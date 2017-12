× The Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series Presents ‘White Christmas’

The Pickwick Theatre Classic Film Series will be presenting ‘White Christmas’ on Tuesday, December 12th at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Get the details when programmer Matthew Hoffman joins Nick Digilio.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)