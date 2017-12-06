× The Opening Bell 12/6/17: The Fragile State of Journalism…What’s Next?

Connecting online can be easy, but finding a real connection that lasts takes a little more practice. Steve discussed the challenges that young and and veteran professionals experience outside of the business world that translate into genuine relationships. Andrew Machota (CEO of New Town Connection & Author of “Friend Request Accepted: Connecting in a Disconnected World”) shared the details behind what his is doing to help bridge this gap. Dan Shelley (Executive Director of the Radio Television Digital News Association) then joined Steve to discuss the fragile state of journalism after the release of a threatening t-shirt offered for sale on Walmart.com by third-party seller, Teespring.com.