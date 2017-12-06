× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.06.17: Jerusalem becomes the capital, “One Book, One Chicago,” Rod Blagojevich

This morning, President Trump declared Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and announced that the United States embassy would move there. DePaul University History Professor Tom Mockaitis joins John to describe what political and emotional effects this decision will have on Israel and Israelis themselves. Then, John wonders who suffered from Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s actions, and why Democratic Representatives are petitioning to have his appeal heard. He turns to Former “Chicago Tonight” Anchor and Author Elizabeth Brackett for answers. Finally, Chicago Tribune Music Critic Greg Kot steps into the studio to discuss his book, I’ll Take You There and the woman who inspired that book, Mavis Staples.