Steve Cochran Full Show 12.06.17: Mining Bitcoins and buying gifts for dogs

What were we all doing when these people were mining Bitcoins? Probably listening to Christmas music. The Antioch High School Madrigal Choir stopped by the studio. We loved them. Especially since Mary Van De Velde’s son-in-law is their director. Dean Richards closed on a honey of a deal and Ilyce Glink talks money. Karen Conti chatted with us as well and Tim Benker and John DaCosse tried to behave. Oh, and did you know they make dry shampoo for dogs?