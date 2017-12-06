× Roe Conn Full Show (12/6/17): Tom Skilling returns from rubbing elbows with President Obama and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna for Wednesday, December 6th, 2017:

WGN-TV’s Mark Suppelsa continues his farewell tour, ABC News correspondent at the White House Lana Zak breaks down President Trump’s announcement to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Tom Skilling is back after rubbing elbows with President Obama at the North American Climate Summit (C40) in Chicago, the Top Five@5 features Steve Bannon verbally attacking Mitt Romney’s lack of military service, and Dr. Lauren Streicher talks about intimate holiday gifts for that special someone in your life.

