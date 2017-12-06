Jerusalem Old City is seen trough a door with the shape of star of David, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. U.S. officials say President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital Wednesday, Dec. 6, and instruct the State Department to begin the multi-year process of moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city. His decision could have deep repercussions across the region. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Professor Tom Mockaitis on Jerusalem announcement: “Foreign policy is driven by the desire for attention”
Professor Tom Mockaitis joins John to describe what the emotional outcome will be of Trump’s announcement, that Jerusalem will be the new capital of Israel. Tom tells John what is most at stake with the move of the United States embassy to Jerusalem.