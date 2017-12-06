× Paying to Win at Video Games? Star Wars: Battle Front 2 Controversy

Electronic Gaming Monthly Reviews & Previews Editor, Ray Carsillo speaks about upcoming Video Game Downloadable Content for: Injustice League 2 and Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite. Call of Duty: World War 2 is reviewed. The Star Wars: Battlefront 2, pay to win controversy is explained. Ray breaks down why this is such a huge issue within the video game community and how if this issue isn’t addressed properly the government may have to step in whichs may change the landscape of gaming. Virtual reality gaming is discussed.

