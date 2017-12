× Learn how to utilize your Gmail like a pro

GMass Founder Ajay Goel turns your email inbox into a marketing platform. That makes things easier, doesn’t it? Goel realized he was “living” inside Gmail and wanted to find a way to drive more value for marketers and beyond within Google’s staple service. According to Goel, email is thriving more than ever.

