Jiu Jitsu, WeWill fight's for Women's Rights and The Latest Holiday Tech with Steve VanDinter | Full Show (Dec 5th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Dec 5th) John Teti (AV Club) rides side car as we welcome Jen Zanotti (Jiu Jitsu Intstructor) to discuss the recent Jiu Jitsu WGN Recess. Then, Alexandra Eidenberg joins the show to discuss WeWill (a nonpartisan grassroots lobbying organization fighting for women’s and children’s rights in the state of Illinois). And to help you with all your tech needs, the one and only – Steve Van Dinter (Verizon) delights us with a slew of new gadgets for the holiday season. All this and more on Pretty Late!

