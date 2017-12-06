× How startups can find the right partnership

Finding partnerships is crucial and difficult. Many businesses fail to find a helping hand, this is not the case for Biztrat CEO Michelle Mikka-Van Der Stuyf and Tuttle View Founder Jaci Volles who built success together. Volles built an interactive shopping platform but needed support that she struggled to find. Mikka-Van Der Stuyf wanted to make Volles dreams come true. And now the evolution continues.

