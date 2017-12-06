Highlights: Blackhawks at Washington – 12/6/17

Posted 9:50 PM, December 6, 2017, by , Updated at 09:39PM, December 6, 2017

Chicago Blackhawks right wing John Hayden (40) falls to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Highlights – Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals – December 6, 2017

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories