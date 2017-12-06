Help A Family In Need: Operation Feed 33

Bill and Judy Pielach (in for Wendy) are joined in studio by Randy Vinyard and Kaitlyn Vinyard-McRoy. Randy’s son, Jake, took his own life a few years ago. This inspired Randall to start the Jake Vinyard Foundation to be a vocal advocate for those who suffer from depression, PTSD and anxiety. They talk about Operation Feed 33, their annual blood drive which takes place December 21, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.