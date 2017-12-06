× Former Chicago Tonight Anchor and Author Elizabeth Brackett: “You kind of wonder where they were when Rod Blagojevich was on trial”

Former Chicago Tonight Anchor and Author Elizabeth Brackett joins John to discuss the reason Rod Blagojevich was incarcerated, including the famous quid pro quo case in which he is thought to have been selling Barack Obama’s senate seat. Elizabeth explains the factor that actually led to his incarceration, and why Democrats in Illinois are petitioning for Blagojevich’s appeal to be heard.