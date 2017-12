× Chicago Tribune’s Greg Kot: “Mavis is the kind of person you can call at any time”

Chicago Tribune Music Columnist Greg Kot joins John to discuss his book – and the Mavis Staples song – I’ll Take You There, which is being recognized by Chicago Public Libraries as its “One Book, One Chicago.” He is joined by the program director of the event, Jennifer Lizak, who chose his book. He will appear Thursday, Dec. 14 at six p.m., alongside the R&B legend, Mavis Staples, herself.