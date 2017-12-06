Blackhawks Crazy: Special Delivery

Posted 10:59 AM, December 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32AM, December 6, 2017

In Episode 12 of Season 3 of the Blackhawks Crazy podcast, Mike Jacobsen and Scott King welcome the newest King to the pod…Edward Scott!!!  And after a few weeks off, they get you caught up on everything Hawks including ways to get them out of their current rough patch, the latest with Corey Crawford, a Rockford Report, and more!