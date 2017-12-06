× Bill and Judy Full Show 12.6.17

Today’s guests include Mike Toomey, Randy Vinyard, Kaitlyn Vinyard-McRoy, Dane Neal, Chicago French Market, and Tony Fulmer. Bill and Judy Piealch (filling in for Wendy) take over this wild Wednesday show. They talk about Bill’s upcoming colonoscopy, Judy’s love/hate relationship with Snoopy, Chicago’s French Market, holiday plants, and much more.

